Full undercard for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez featherweight fight

Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2) will make the second defense of his IBF featherweight title Friday, September 15, against Joet Gonzalez. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will take place at the Anerican Bank Center from Corpus Christi, Texas. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. ET. Prelims will air on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lopez is making his return to the ring just four months after defeating Michael Conlan by fifth-round knockout in his first title defense on May 27. The 30-year-old from Baja California won the IBF title on December 10, 2022 with a majority decision win over Josh Warrington. Lopez comes into Friday’s fight having won 11 straight.

Gonzalez (26-3) started out his career with 23 straight wins, but has run into hard times recently. It started with a decisive unanimous decision loss to Shakur Stevenson for the WBO featherweight title on October 26, 2019. He received a second shot at that title against Emanuel Navarrette on October 15, 2021 and lost in another wide unanimous decision. The 29-year-old from Glendora, California is just 3-3 in his past six bouts, but finds himself with another title shot and hoping the third time is a charm.

Lopez is a -900 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Gonzalez is a +500 underdog.

Full Card for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez