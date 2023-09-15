Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Current Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen will face off against Bayern Munich on Friday afternoon with the top spot in the table on the line. Just three matches in, both teams are 3-0-0 and tied on nine points, but Leverkusen narrowly hold the edge in goal differential to put them in the top spot. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich, and you can catch all the action on ESPN+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds

Bayer Leverkusen: +380

Draw: +360

Bayern Munich: -185

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -185

The reigning Bundesliga champions will play host in this match as Leverkusen will look for their second straight win over Bayern Munich. The two sides most recently met in March of last season as a pair of conversions from the penalty spot from Exequiel Palacios gave Leverkusen the win at BayArena. Now the only two teams left in the league to sit at a perfect 3-0-0 to start the season, each will be looking to get the edge over the other and claim top spot in the table for the time being.

Harry Kane already has three goals and one assist for his new club after making the move to Munich from Tottenham this summer. It plugged a glaring hole left by Sadio Mane, who spent one season at Bayern following Robert Lewandowski’s departure. Mane left Munich to play in the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer.

Leverkusen are led by youngster Victor Okoh Boniface, who has four goals and two assists through three matches this season. Boniface joined Leverkusen this summer from Union Saint-Gilloise of the Belgian Pro League, where he played 51 matches and scored 17 goals.

Bayern Munich have almost always had Leverkusen’s number, and I don’t expect this match to be any different especially in front of their home crowd at Allianz Field. Take Munich to get the win.