How to watch Food City 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Food City 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Bristol Moto Speedway during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Tennessee this weekend for the Food City 300. Bristol Motor Speedway will host the race on Friday, September 15. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

This is the first race of the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs. 12 drivers earned a spot in the playoff field and the first round will feature three races before cutting down to eight drivers. Following the Bristol race, the circuit will run at Texas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte road course in this round.

John H. Nemechek won the regular season points title, edging out Austin Hill in the final race. The playoff field also includes Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric, and Parker Kligerman.

Allgaier is the favorite to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +275 and is followed by Nemechek (+330), Berry (+700), and Mayer and Trevor Bayne (both at +750). Defending race winner Noah Gragson will not be taking part in this year’s race.

How to watch the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Food City 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Chad Finchum 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Derek Kraus 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Trevor Bayne 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 TBD 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88
37 Josh Bilicki 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

