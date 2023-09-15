How to watch Food City 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Tennessee this weekend for the Food City 300. Bristol Motor Speedway will host the race on Friday, September 15. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.
This is the first race of the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs. 12 drivers earned a spot in the playoff field and the first round will feature three races before cutting down to eight drivers. Following the Bristol race, the circuit will run at Texas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte road course in this round.
John H. Nemechek won the regular season points title, edging out Austin Hill in the final race. The playoff field also includes Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric, and Parker Kligerman.
Allgaier is the favorite to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +275 and is followed by Nemechek (+330), Berry (+700), and Mayer and Trevor Bayne (both at +750). Defending race winner Noah Gragson will not be taking part in this year’s race.
How to watch the Food City 300
Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2023 Food City 300 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Kyle Weatherman
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Stefan Parsons
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Chad Finchum
|8
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|10
|13
|Derek Kraus
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Trevor Bayne
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|26
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Rajah Caruth
|44
|30
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|TBD
|53
|34
|Timmy Hill
|66
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|36
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|88
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98