How to watch Food City 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Tennessee this weekend for the Food City 300. Bristol Motor Speedway will host the race on Friday, September 15. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

This is the first race of the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs. 12 drivers earned a spot in the playoff field and the first round will feature three races before cutting down to eight drivers. Following the Bristol race, the circuit will run at Texas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte road course in this round.

John H. Nemechek won the regular season points title, edging out Austin Hill in the final race. The playoff field also includes Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric, and Parker Kligerman.

Allgaier is the favorite to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +275 and is followed by Nemechek (+330), Berry (+700), and Mayer and Trevor Bayne (both at +750). Defending race winner Noah Gragson will not be taking part in this year’s race.

How to watch the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup