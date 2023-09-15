NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City 300 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs get underway on Friday, September 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The round of 12 opens with the Food City 300 and there will be three races in total to set up the round of 8.

The Food City 300 runs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and is preceded by qualifying at 3:10 p.m. USA will provide coverage of qualifying, but if you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates below until the starting lineup is settled.

Each driver will run single-car, two-lap qualifying. That means they’ll get two laps instead of one to secure their fastest time on the track. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the second fastest will join them on the front row, and so on through the rest of the starting lineup.

Justin Allgaier enters qualifying as the favorite to win, with +275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek follows at +330 and then Josh Berry is +700. Defending race winner Noah Gragson will not be participating in this year’s race.

Here is the full entry list for the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.