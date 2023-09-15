 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City 300 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs get underway on Friday, September 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The round of 12 opens with the Food City 300 and there will be three races in total to set up the round of 8.

The Food City 300 runs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and is preceded by qualifying at 3:10 p.m. USA will provide coverage of qualifying, but if you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates below until the starting lineup is settled.

Each driver will run single-car, two-lap qualifying. That means they’ll get two laps instead of one to secure their fastest time on the track. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the second fastest will join them on the front row, and so on through the rest of the starting lineup.

Justin Allgaier enters qualifying as the favorite to win, with +275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek follows at +330 and then Josh Berry is +700. Defending race winner Noah Gragson will not be participating in this year’s race.

Here is the full entry list for the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Food City 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Chad Finchum 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Derek Kraus 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Trevor Bayne 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 TBD 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88
37 Josh Bilicki 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

