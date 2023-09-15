 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Food City 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Bristol for the 2023 Food City 300. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series opens the first round of its playoffs this week at Bristol Motor Speedway. The circuit is racing the Food City 300 with the green flag dropping at 730 p.m. on Friday. Before the race gets started, qualifying will get going at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Both events can be seen on USA. You can watch them online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The drivers will run through single car, 2-lap qualifying at Bristol. Each driver gets two laps to put together their fastest time and the fastest driver claims pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted based on qualifying times.

Justin Allgaier heads into qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +275 and is followed by regular season points champ John H. Nemechek at +330. It drops from there to Josh Berry at +700 and Trevor Bayne and Sam Mayer at +750.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Food City 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Chad Finchum 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Derek Kraus 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Trevor Bayne 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 TBD 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88
37 Josh Bilicki 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

