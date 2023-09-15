Food City 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series opens the first round of its playoffs this week at Bristol Motor Speedway. The circuit is racing the Food City 300 with the green flag dropping at 730 p.m. on Friday. Before the race gets started, qualifying will get going at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Both events can be seen on USA. You can watch them online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The drivers will run through single car, 2-lap qualifying at Bristol. Each driver gets two laps to put together their fastest time and the fastest driver claims pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted based on qualifying times.

Justin Allgaier heads into qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +275 and is followed by regular season points champ John H. Nemechek at +330. It drops from there to Josh Berry at +700 and Trevor Bayne and Sam Mayer at +750.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list