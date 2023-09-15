Food City 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series opens the first round of its playoffs this week at Bristol Motor Speedway. The circuit is racing the Food City 300 with the green flag dropping at 730 p.m. on Friday. Before the race gets started, qualifying will get going at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Both events can be seen on USA. You can watch them online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
The drivers will run through single car, 2-lap qualifying at Bristol. Each driver gets two laps to put together their fastest time and the fastest driver claims pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted based on qualifying times.
Justin Allgaier heads into qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +275 and is followed by regular season points champ John H. Nemechek at +330. It drops from there to Josh Berry at +700 and Trevor Bayne and Sam Mayer at +750.
How to watch qualifying for the Food City 300
Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
Entry list
2023 Food City 300 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Kyle Weatherman
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Stefan Parsons
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Chad Finchum
|8
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|10
|13
|Derek Kraus
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Trevor Bayne
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|26
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Rajah Caruth
|44
|30
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|TBD
|53
|34
|Timmy Hill
|66
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|36
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|88
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98