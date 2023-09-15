 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 21, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its playoff series this weekend with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The race is running a day earlier than the usual schedule, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The earlier race means we get some Friday qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying will get started at 5:20 p.m. ET and will air on USA and via live stream at NBC Live. If you’re unable to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates as the starting lineup is settled.

The drivers will be running two rounds of single-car, two-lap qualifying on Friday. That means each driver gets two laps to run their fastest lap time. The field is split in half for the first round, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing to the second round. Those ten drivers then compete for pole position.

Kyle Larson arrives at qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. This is the last race in the first round of the 2023 playoffs and Larson won the first of these three races to secure advancement. Tyler Reddick won last week in Kansas to also clinch a spot in the round of 12. The winner of Saturday’s race will guaranteed advancement, with the rest of the 12-driver field determined by points standings.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network