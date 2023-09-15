 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its playoffs this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, albeit a day earlier on the various events. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will run on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. The day prior, practice and qualifying will run at 4:35 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., respectively.

All three events will air on USA. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Bristol runs a pair of races each year, one on dirt in the spring and this one on a regular track in the fall. The fall race will feature two rounds of single-car, two-lap qualifying. The field will be divided in half for the first field. Each driver will attempt to get their fastest time on each lap and the five fastest in each group will advance to the second round. Those ten fastest will then compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 to win the race, and is followed by William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +750, Christopher Bell at +800, and Brad Keselowski at +850. Defending race winner Chris Buescher is +1200 to repeat.

How to watch qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 5:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network