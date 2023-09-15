NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its playoffs this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, albeit a day earlier on the various events. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will run on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. The day prior, practice and qualifying will run at 4:35 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., respectively.

All three events will air on USA. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Bristol runs a pair of races each year, one on dirt in the spring and this one on a regular track in the fall. The fall race will feature two rounds of single-car, two-lap qualifying. The field will be divided in half for the first field. Each driver will attempt to get their fastest time on each lap and the five fastest in each group will advance to the second round. Those ten fastest will then compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 to win the race, and is followed by William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +750, Christopher Bell at +800, and Brad Keselowski at +850. Defending race winner Chris Buescher is +1200 to repeat.

How to watch qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list