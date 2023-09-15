 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Singapore Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Singapore Grand Prix via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
Lando Norris of McLaren on track during the F1 Grand Prix... Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

The next event on the F1 calendar is the Singapore Grand Prix, but before the main race, there are three practice sessions to watch. The first practice starts at 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, September 15, followed by a second session at 9 a.m. ET. The third and final practice session is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET, just before the qualifying event.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -450 odds, followed by his teammate (and last year’s winner), Sergio Perez, at +1000. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso are the next closest at +1800 odds each.

As far as qualifying goes, Verstappen is favored to claim the pole position at -250 odds. Then, Perez (+850), Charles Leclerc (+1200), Lando Norris (+1400), and Lewis Hamilton (+1400) are next in line according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch practice for the Singapore Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, Sept. 15, 9:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, Sept. 16, 5:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Singapore Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

