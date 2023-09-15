F1 practice live stream: How to watch Singapore Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

The next event on the F1 calendar is the Singapore Grand Prix, but before the main race, there are three practice sessions to watch. The first practice starts at 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, September 15, followed by a second session at 9 a.m. ET. The third and final practice session is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET, just before the qualifying event.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -450 odds, followed by his teammate (and last year’s winner), Sergio Perez, at +1000. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso are the next closest at +1800 odds each.

As far as qualifying goes, Verstappen is favored to claim the pole position at -250 odds. Then, Perez (+850), Charles Leclerc (+1200), Lando Norris (+1400), and Lewis Hamilton (+1400) are next in line according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch practice for the Singapore Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, Sept. 15, 9:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, Sept. 16, 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list