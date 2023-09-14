D’Andre Swift leads the Eagles’ backfield through first quarter in Week 2 vs. Vikings

First Quarter Update: It was a wild first quarter with turnovers by both teams. The Eagles ran 20 offensive plays over four drives. Swift remains the heavy hand with 16 snaps compared to Scott’s four. Swift has four carries for 24 yards, while Scott hasn’t registered a stat.

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The Eagles entered this season with a crowded backfield consisting of Kenneth Gainwell, D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott. Penny was a healthy scratch when the team beat the New England Patriots in Week 1. This week, though, Gainwell was ruled out ahead of the game. This left Swift, Penny and Scott as the active RBs for Philly.

The door for a hot hand is wide open for the active trio of runners. Swift was the starting running back. After Philly’s first drive, he got every snap but only had one carry for a one-yard gain.

Gainwell led the way against the Pats last week with 14 carries for 54 yards and four receptions for 20 yards. Swift and Scott were barely used, with the former only having one carry for three yards and one reception on two targets. Scott also had one carry for three yards and brought in his lone target for seven additional yards.