What should you do in fantasy football if Packers RB Aaron Jones is out in Week 2 vs. Falcons?

The Green Bay Packers will look to grab another win in Week 2 when they visit the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers got a victory in the season opener over the Bears, which featured three touchdown passes from Jordan Love and two scores from Aaron Jones. Jones injured his hamstring scoring the second touchdown, and has not practiced for two days now entering the weekend. Here’s a look at what to do with him in fantasy football.

Fantasy football advice for Week 2: Aaron Jones injury

There’s always the possibility Jones practices in full Friday and comes into the contest with no injury designation, but that seems unlikely at this point. Even if he logs a limited session, he’s going into the weekend with some sort of designation. The talk surrounding Jones has been that the hamstring isn’t serious, so it might be best to wait for Friday’s practice report to get a good idea of what to do.

The first step, if you can, is to move Jones into the flex spot in your lineup. He’s playing in Sunday’s early window, so hopefully you have multiple backup options in both windows and can make a decision if he’s ruled out Sunday. There’s a chance he doesn’t practice Friday and is ruled out before the weekend hits. That would be tough due to his production but at least provides some clarity.

If you have A.J. Dillon on your roster, this is the time to put him in the lineup. While Dillon doesn’t offer the receiving value Jones does, he will get volume against a Falcons team that has historically struggled to stop the run. Patrick Taylor, Green Bay’s third running back, is also worth looking into on the waiver wire as a flex option.

Friday’s practice report should offer more clarity with Jones. It’s best to wait for that status to come out before making any big moves, but placing Jones in the flex spot where he can be swapped out with any position player is a good decision for now.