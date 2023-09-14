Fatherhood and trouble are present in our first taste of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

It feels like a very long road to get here, but we are at the end of the current iteration of the DCU before James Gunn and Peter Saffran take over. Warner Brothers have released Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle with varying degrees of reception this year. The first trailer for James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018’s billion-dollar grossing Aquaman, feels like a long time coming. Due to be released on December 20, we finally get a sense of what the film will give us.

Four years have passed, and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) juggles two jobs – fatherhood and being king of Atlantis. It’s a lot to juggle – especially when you have a powered-up Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) on the warpath looking for revenge. In the first film, Orm, the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) is the antagonist. Now, with our first glimpse of the story, it seems the two brothers join forces to stop this impending threat.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Lost Kingdom has moved around the schedule a bit before settling into this upcoming holiday season. We’ll have to wait and see what audience temperature is for presumably the last DC comic film for a while.