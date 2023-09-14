How much will Rashaad Penny impact D’Andre Swift in fantasy football on TNF vs. Vikings in Week 2?

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings for their Week 2 matchup this evening and they will be missing their lead rusher from this past Sunday. Starting running back Kenneth Gainwell will miss tonight’s contest with a rib injury, forcing the reigning NFC champs to lean on veterans D’Andre Swift and Rashad Penny to handle the carries.

Swift was the backup in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots and made minimal impact with just just 19 snaps and one carry for three yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Penny was a healthy scratch from the Week 1 opener and was activated on a short week due to Gainwell’s injury. For any fantasy managers out there with Swift on their rosters, we’ll go over how Penny’s presence could affect Swift’s fantasy prospects for tonight.

Fantasy football advice, Week 2: Eagles vs. Vikings TNF

Rashaad Penny impact on D’Andre Swift

Swift didn’t make any impact as a ballcarrier in the Week 1 opener and with Penny being activated, the Eagles will most likely go with a committee on the ground this Thursday night. Boston Scott is also active along with these two and you also have to consider quarterback Jalen Hurts getting his fair share of designed runs this evening.

Swift, Penny, and Scott will most likely cancel each other out as fantasy viable options and it is unclear which one will be the red zone back with Gainwell sidelined. I would steer clear of all of them this week.