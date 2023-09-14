Quarterbacks to stream in fantasy football for Week 2

After the QB play we saw in Week 1, it isn’t surprising to see you here. Some of the elite names in the NFL at the quarterback position did not perform up to par in fantasy football last week. That isn’t to say they won’t bounce back. But it also might mean adding a QB off the waiver wire as a streamer or insurance isn’t a bad idea. If your starter didn’t exactly work out or is in a bad situation/matchup for Week 2, here are some QBs to target as streamers.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 2

Jordan Love, Packers vs. Falcons

Rostership: 59%

In deeper leagues, Love may not be available. But in most 10-12 team leagues he should be there on the waiver wire. Love threw for 245 yards and three TDs in a 38-20 win over the Bears in Week 1 on the road. There was a lot of pressure in his first start as the Packers’ franchise QB with the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

Love and the Packers have another good matchup vs. the Falcons in Week 2. ATL showed some improvement on defense but should still be vulnerable. The one issue might be the Packers are dealing with injuries. WR Christian Watson could be out again and RB Aaron Jones is banged up. That could just mean Love will need to find ways to win through the air. Shorter reads and throws could help. Either way, Love is a good streamer in Week 2.

Matthew Stafford, Rams vs. 49ers

Rostership: 34%

This is a tough matchup on paper against the 49ers. But from what we saw in Week 1, we should feel good about Stafford moving forward. He looked healthy and helped lead the Rams to a 30-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 1. Stafford finished 24/38 for 334 yards with no TDs or INTs. The Rams scored three TDs on the ground. But the passing game was clicking despite missing Cooper Kupp.

San Francisco is a different animal on defense. Still, there’s a script where the Rams need to keep up and throw the ball a lot again. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell played well in Week 1, so Stafford should feel good about his receivers. As a streamer, Stafford feels like he has a safe floor in this matchup.

Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Dolphins

Rostership: 20%

Jones likely went undrafted in most fantasy football leagues and entered the season with low expectations. The Patriots almost pulled off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Trailing most of the game, Jones was forced to throw a whopping 54 times, completing 35 passes for 316 yards and three TDs. That was against a tough Eagles defense. This week, the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins offense is going to chuck it and should score plenty of points. If Miami forces the Pats into another shootout, we could see Jones throwing the ball upwards of 35-45 times again. Just that shear volume makes Jones appealing as a streaming option. We also saw the Pats run game ineffective in Week 1. The passing game spread it around and was efficient. The spread is close and the over/under is trending up. Jones isn’t a bad play at all in Week 2.