Pick on the Total for Nationals-Pirates on September 14

Though the playoff hopes for both the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh’s Pirates are long gone, the two teams are looking to end the year on a high note and both have what they hope are future aces on the mound on Thursday.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (-166, 8.5)

Josiah Gray gets the start for the Nationals and will look to continue the success he has had on the road this season, posting 3.08 ERA with 0.8 home runs per nine innings in 16 road starts compared to a 5.83 ERA at home with over 1.8 home runs per nine innings allowed at home this season.

The Nationals back up Gray with a bullpen that is 26th in the league in ERA since a July began, but gets to face a Pirates offense who’s 3.9 runs per game since the start of May is the lowest mark in the National League with the fewest home runs in the National League as well.

While Gray has experienced most of his success on the road, Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller has been at his best at home and gets the start on Thursday, having overall for the season a 4.23 ERA, but a 3.78 fielding independent with 9.6 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.

At home Keller’s ERA drops to 3.18 with one home run per nine innings allowed while the ERA expands to 5.15 on the road with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Pirates back Keller with a bullpen that ranks eighth in ERA since the start of July and they face a Nationals offense that has went cold.

Overall this season, the Nationals are last in the National League in home runs and entering Wednesday, the team had the second-fewest runs scored since August 18, averaging 3.6 runs per game in their last 22 games.

Both offense have had issues all season long and it will lead to a pair of starters that represented their teams in the 2023 to display their dominance on Thursday.

The Play: Nationals vs. Pirates Under 8.5