Boston Scott start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video to begin Week 2 of the NFL season. In the sections below, we’ll discuss the fantasy prospects for Philadelphia running back Boston Scott, deciding whether or not you should utilize him as a starter in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

Scott only logged eight snaps in Week 1 (according to PFF), getting one target and one carry. Obviously, that’s not enough to warrant fantasy consideration. Philadelphia lead running back Kenneth Gainwell has been ruled out, which could open up a few more touches for Scott. Still, he’s battling D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny for carries with quarterback Jalen Hurts dipping into the rushing total as well.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. You should not start Scott in your Week 2 PPR leagues.

Even with Gainwell sidelined, it’s hard to have faith in anyone from the Philadelphia running back room. Penny, who was inactive last week, will likely be activated and immediately given touches. Swift, who logged 19 snaps last week, feels like the best option, but all three will be splitting snaps to the point where none of them have appealing fantasy baselines.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. You should not start Scott in your Week 2 standard leagues.

It’s hard to say where Penny will factor into the mix on Thursday and how that will impact Scott. This looks like a mess to avoid in Week 2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashaad Penny

I would rather start FLEX running backs like Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens, Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams.