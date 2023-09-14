Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings for Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Below, we’ll take a look at whether or not Eagles’ running back Rashaad Penny deserves a starting spot on your fantasy roster within that matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Rashaad Penny

Penny was inactive last week against the New England Patriots despite being healthy. Kenneth Gainwell led the Philadelphia backfield in snaps, carries, and targets for that contest. However, Gainwell has been ruled out for this Week 2 matchup vs. Minnesota. The expectation is that Penny will be activated to help pick up the slack.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. You should not start Penny in your Week 2 PPR leagues.

Even with Gainwell out of the picture this week, it is very hard to trust the Philadelphia backfield situation. Boston Scott and D’Andre Swift will be vying for snaps as well, and quarterback Jalen Hurts vultures plenty of rushing touchdowns as things stand.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. You should not start Penny in your Week 2 standard leagues.

If you are in deep leagues with 14+ fantasy managers, then maybe you can give Penny a shot. However, I would like to see him carve out a role in this backfield before banking on him for any amount of fantasy production.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashaad Penny

I would rather start FLEX running backs like Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens, Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams.