Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, September 14

Thursday always brings the lightest daily fantasy slates, and this week is no different — with just five games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS, starting at 7:07 p.m. ET, you’ll have precious few options to choose from as you build your lineups. We’re here to help, though, with three of our favorite stacks for tonight’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, September 14

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

Royce Lewis ($4,900)

Jorge Polanco ($4,400)

Max Kepler ($4,000)

Edouard Julien ($3,900)

The Twins have probably the single friendliest pitching matchup of the day, squaring off against White Sox righty Jose Urena. Prior to coming to the South Side back in early August, Urena began this season as one of the very worst starters in the league with the Rockies, eventually being DFA’d and bouncing around the league before finally landing a spot with a Chicago team that’s just looking for warm bodies to get them to the end of a lost season. The righty brings an 8.46 ERA into this game, with a downright comical slash line against left-handed hitters: .388/.466/.796, with four homers, four doubles, two triples and eight walks to just four strikeouts in 58 plate appearances. Minnesota has been a top-10 offense against righties since the start of September, largely thanks to lefties Polanco and Kepler, each of whom have recorded a hit in five of their last six. Lewis, meanwhile, is turning into a star before our eyes, with a .605 SLG over his last 10 games.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Thairo Estrada ($5,000)

Joc Pederson ($4,800)

Mike Yastrzemski ($4,400)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($4,100)

Rockies righty Chase Anderson just gave up six runs to these same Giants over the weekend, and that was at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park. Now he’ll have to deal with Coors Field, which almost certainly won’t go well. Anderson has allowed a .923 OPS to left-handed batters this year, which is great news for guys like Yastrzemski (1.262 OPS over his last 10) and Wade Jr. (multi-hit games in three of his last four).

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

Bo Bichette ($5,400)

George Springer ($4,800)

Cavan Biggio ($3,100)

Spencer Horwitz ($2,900)

The Rangers are set to start Nathan Eovaldi tonight, but “start” is generous: Since making a hurried return from a forearm injury at the start of the month, the righty hasn’t completed even three full innings of work, throwing 47 pitches in his most recent appearance. (He also hasn’t been particularly effective, with four runs, eight hits and three walks allowed in 3.2 total innings.) That means the Jays will get plenty of work against the Texas bullpen, which enters Thursday with an ugly 6.39 ERA so far in September — third-worst in the league. Bichette is slowly knocking the rust off after returning from injury, while Biggio (1.028 OPS over his last 10) and Horwitz (.846) are playing regularly against righties and swinging hot bats at the moment.