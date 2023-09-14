Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Tigers on Thursday, September 14

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) moved into a tie for the third and final NL Wild Card spot with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers (66-79). They’ll look to keep a hold on that spot on Thursday when they send Derek Law (4-5, 3.83 ERA) to the mound in the series finale against Detroit rookie Reese Olson (3-7, 4.50). First pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are -110 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are slight -105 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Reds-Tigers picks: Thursday, September 14

Injury report

Reds

Day-to-day: RP Tejay Antone (right elbow discomfort)

Out: OF Stuart Fairchild (COVID-19), RP Alex Young (COVID-19), INF Matt McLain (right oblique strain), INF Kevin Newman (left oblique strain), SP Graham Ashcraft (stress reaction in right big toe), C Curt Casali (left foot contusion)

Tigers

Out: OF Riley Greene (right elbow inflammation), RP Andrew Vasquez (left calf tightness), RP Mason Englert (left hip soreness), SP Casey Mize (Tommy John surgery)

Starting pitchers

Derek Law vs. Reese Olson

Law will get his third start of the year as an opener before turning things over to Ben Lively for the bulk of the work. Law threw 2.2 scoreless innings in his two prior opener appearances (both of which came in May), while Lively will be making his first appearance since going on the COVID IL at the end of August. It was rough sledding for Lively in his two starts prior to going on the shelf, as he allowed 13 runs against the Cubs on Aug. 1 before surrendering three runs in 5.2 bulk innings against Arizona his last time out.

After struggling at the start of the season, Olson is beginning to look like the pitcher he was hyped up to be, as he’s tallied a 1.50 ERA over his last three starts (18 innings). He started that streak by recording 10 strikeouts in 4.1 innings against the Yankees before tossing seven scoreless against the White Sox. He allowed two runs in 6.2 innings in a rematch with Chicago last time out.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking this under. Olson’s looked liked a different pitcher his last couple times out, while I think Lively pitches better in a bulk role today. After scoring 11 runs in the series opener, these teams combined for seven runs yesterday, and I’m betting on today’s tally being even lower.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Reds grab an all-important win and head out of Detroit with at least a share of a Wild Card spot.

Pick: Reds