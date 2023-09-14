Jake Elliott start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

As the 2023 fantasy football season turns the page toward Week 2, it’s keen to remember that kickers are important too. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is coming off a strong season opener performance in which he outscored more than a few household names, which speaks to his value moving forward. As he prepares for a Thursday Night Football matchup, he could be on the priority list for fantasy managers in search of a streaming option.

We break down whether Elliott has enough fantasy upside to merit a starting spot this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles K Jake Elliott

Elliott is coming off a strong Week 1 performance in which he totaled 17.0 fantasy points in the Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots. Despite missing his lone extra point, made four field goals from 32, 48, 51, and 56 yards out, giving fantasy managers a boon to their scoring totals. It’s an encouraging performance after Elliot finished 21st in scoring among kickers last season, averaging 7.6 fantasy points per contest.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Yes, Elliot has tremendous streaming upside this week even if he’s not already on your roster. There will be weeks where Elliot will be irrelevant, mainly due to the Eagles’ high-powered offense scoring at will against inferior defenses. But this week he has an ample opponent in the Vikings, who held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 20 points in Week 1. They should present a stiff challenge throughout, which means Elliot can capitalize once Philadelphia finds itself in the red zone.

Elliott is worth the start this week in both smaller leagues and larger leagues with more than 12 teams, and will likely carry value as a starter more often than not going forward.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jake Elliott

Los Angeles Chargers’ Cameron Dicker and San Francisco 49ers’ Jake Moody are both options to consider ahead of Elliott, given their plus-matchups in Week 2. The Chargers will face a tough Tennessee Titans defense that held the Saints to 16 points, while the 49ers will face a Seahawks defense that allowed Brett Maher to go 3/5 with three converted extra points. If Elliott is unavailable, scour the waiver wire for either Dicker or Moody.