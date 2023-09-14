Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After narrowly escaping Week 1 with a win, the Philadelphia Eagles return home to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. It’s a short turnaround as both teams are set to face off in the first Thursday Night Football matchup of the season. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was relatively quiet last week, but that could prove to be a precursor for a more confident showing in Week 2.

We break down whether the matchup is advantageous enough to warrant starting him in fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert’s 2023 rebound campaign has gotten off to a slow start, having seen just one target and finishing without a reception in Philadelphia’s Week 1 win. The Eagles tight end finished as TE12 in PPR leagues last season, averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game. Goedert will look to maximize a decent matchup against Minnesota on Thursday night.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. The Vikings were solid, but by no means dominant against fantasy tight ends last season. They gave up an average of 7.9 fantasy points per game to the position while tying for the ninth-most touchdowns allowed to tight ends (7). Jalen Hurts looked early and often for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith last week, as each finished with 10 targets.

But expect the Vikings’ defense to play tighter against them, which should open the door for Goedert to maximize the space across the field. Whether you’re in smaller or larger fantasy leagues of more than 12 teams, Goedert is one of the few true TE1s available and should be regarded as a starter accordingly.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. Given the impact of injuries to the likes of Travis Kelce and Greg Dulcich, the tight end position is quickly becoming thin to start the fantasy season. True TE1s are a dime a dozen, which means Goedert will likely be a surefire start on a weekly basis. The short turnaround may benefit him as well as Hurts looks to get him more involved in the short-yardage passing game.

Additionally, Goedert could prove to be valuable as a red-zone target, as the Eagles averaged the third-most touchdowns (2.6) per game when in the red zone last season. He remains a starter in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dallas Goedert

Aside from the usual healthy suspects like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, Evan Engram, and Darren Waller are names to consider over Goedert, considering their matchups. Engram will face a Kansas City Chiefs team that may warrant a high-scoring shootout, while Waller will face a Cardinals defense that could struggle against the New York Giants’ weapons. For the latter, New York will be particularly motivated to bounce back from their 40-0 shutout loss in Week 1.