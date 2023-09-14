Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings began their season with a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 as they look to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kirk Cousins struggled in the loss as he turned the ball over three times. Let’s take a look at Cousins’ fantasy outlook ahead of Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Despite logging two fumbles and an interception, Kirk Cousins actually had a decent week in terms of fantasy as he turned out 17.5 points, finishing as the QB9 for the week. He completed 33-of-44 pass attempts for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns but struggled to keep possession of the ball in the loss.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Cousins is going up against a very tough Eagles defense in Week 2, and given how much he struggled in Week 1, I wouldn’t expect a higher output than he already gave. Expect him to turn in another sub-20 point performance as it may be wise to keep him on your bench if you have any better options available in your league. However, if you’re in a 2QB or Superflex league, definitely start Cousins in that QB2 slot. Even in standard or PPR leagues with 12-14 teams, he might be the best QB at your disposal this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kirk Cousins

Cousins is ranked QB20 at FantasyPros ahead of Week 2 with several good options ranked just above him. Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, or Geno Smith would all be players I would most likely opt for over Cousins this week.