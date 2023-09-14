Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football for Week 2 of the NFL season. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell has been ruled out for this matchup, so we’ll identify the next steps to take in fantasy football with that information.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell will not play in the Eagles’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Vikings in Week 2.

Gainwell emerged as the clear lead back in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, tallying 14 carries and four receptions for a total of 74 yards. In contrast, Boston Scott had just two touches for 10 yards, Swift managed two touches for 3 yards, and Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch.

Start or sit in Week 2 leagues?

Sit. Gainwell has been ruled out for Week 2.

Even with Gainwell not playing, the Eagles’ backfield is still a mess for fantasy purposes. Swift appears to be next in line, and he’s the highest fantasy priority in the wake of this news.

Still, it’s hard to say how Scott and Penny (who should be active) will factor into the mix. Remember, quarterback Jalen Hurts tends to soak up plenty of rushing yards (and touchdowns) himself.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenneth Gainwell

If you are looking for a FLEX play in Gainwell’s place, consider options like Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens or Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars.