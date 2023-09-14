D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the Minnesota Vikings for Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Below, we’ll examine the implications of this matchup for Eagles’ running back D’Andre Swift, helping you decide if he’s worth starting in your fantasy football lineups.

Swift came over from the Detroit Lions, and his first regular-season game with the Eagles was somewhat of a letdown. Despite fellow RB Rashaad Penny not playing, Swift only had one carry for three yards and one reception (two targets) for zero yards receiving against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. You should not start Swift in your Week 2 PPR leagues.

Kenneth Gainwell has been ruled out for this game. That helps Swift, and you could potentially look at him as a FLEX option if you are in deeper 14+ team leagues. However, he will still contend with Penny, Boston Scott, and Jalen Hurts for touches out of the backfield. It’s hard to trust any Philadelphia RB.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. You should not start Swift in your Week 2 standard leagues.

Swift only had two touches in Week 1, and the Philadelphia backfield is still crowded even with Gainwell not playing. You can look toward him if you are desperate in larger leagues, but he’s probably best left on your bench for smaller standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of D’Andre Swift

I would rather start FLEX running backs like Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens and Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams.