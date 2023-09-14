K.J. Osborn start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season features a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 14. In the following analysis, we’ll focus on what this matchup implies for Vikings’ wide receiver K.J. Osborn and whether he’s a smart start in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

Osborn saw six targets in Minnesota’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in three receptions for 31 yards. He was tied for third on the team with those six targets, but five other Viking pass-catchers recorded three or more receptions along with Osborn.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

No, you should sit Osborn in Week 2 PPR leagues.

Even in deep leagues with 12-to-14 managers, Osborn is difficult to trust as a fantasy starter. He’s at least fourth in the pecking order among Minnesota pass-catchers, and that depends on how involved backup TE Josh Oliver and RB Alexander Mattison are in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

No, you should sit Osborn in Week 2 standard leagues.

The matchup is tough as well, given that the Eagles gave up the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of K.J. Osborn

If you are looking for a deep receiver to fill out your roster, Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots, Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs, and even Calvin Austin III of the Pittsburgh Steelers profile as stronger options with more upside.