Jordan Addison start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings face a short turnaround as they travel for a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. One of the Vikings’ newest additions to the roster, rookie receiver Jordan Addison, had a solid showing in his NFL debut. As he prepares for a tough matchup in Philadelphia, we assess whether his fantasy upside is worth placing him in lineups to kick off Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Addison’s NFL debut is officially in the books in a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Pittsburgh and USC wideout caught four of his six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, with his longest catch of the day coming at 39 yards. Addison finished in double-digit fantasy scoring as he looks to expand his role moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Addison is coming off a solid start to his NFL career with 16.1 PPR fantasy points scored in Week 1. His usage was promising as his six targets, which tied K.J. Osborn, was only behind Justin Jefferson (12) and T.J. Hockenson (9). He caught four of those six targets, and that rapport with Kirk Cousins should only grow as the season progresses.

Philadelphia did allow the fourth-fewest yards to receivers last season, but they did give up 306 yards to Mac Jones in the previous week. Addison is a start, with true flex value, in both smaller and larger PPR fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. Addison’s 12.1 standard fantasy points in Week 1 was still a solid showing for a rookie in his debut. More encouraging was his 10.2 yards per target, which illustrates his big-play potential in what should be a pass-heavy offense going forward. The Eagles were solid against the pass last season, but they very well could command extra attention to Jefferson. That would leave Addison among the receivers to benefit from the extra space.

Addison remains worthy of a start, with his realistic ceiling being that of a flex player in Week 2. His value remains worthwhile in both smaller and larger leagues with 12 or more fantasy players.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Addison

Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis are names to consider just ahead of Addison when it comes to this week’s fantasy matchups. Kirk is at home against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that gave up the seventh-most fantasy points to fantasy receivers. Meanwhile, Davis is also at home against a Raiders defense that gave up the 10th-most yards to the position. Both have an advantage over Addison when it comes to favorable matchups.