Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Fortinet Championship

The Fortinet Championship tees off at 9:55 a.m. ET on Friday from Silverado Resort. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

The Fortinet Championship continues into Friday for Round 2. After 36 holes wrap up at the Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California, there will be a cut heading into the weekend. Max Homa and Justin Thomas are competing in the Fortinet ahead of their trip to Italy for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks. Homa, who won the Fortinet in 2022, is the favorite to win, set at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Friday.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:55 AM Tee No. 1 William McGirt Brian Stuard Max McGreevy
9:55 AM Tee No. 10 Taylor Pendrith Callum Tarren MJ Daffue
10:06 AM Tee No. 1 Tommy Gainey Matthias Schwab Harry Hall
10:06 AM Tee No. 10 Austin Cook Austin Eckroat Zecheng Dou
10:17 AM Tee No. 1 Sung Kang Peter Malnati Ben Taylor
10:17 AM Tee No. 10 Aaron Baddeley Greg Chalmers Geoff Ogilvy
10:28 AM Tee No. 1 Robert Streb J.B. Holmes Troy Merritt
10:28 AM Tee No. 10 Akshay Bhatia Justin Thomas Sahith Theegala
10:39 AM Tee No. 1 Chez Reavie Tyler Duncan Scott Stallings
10:39 AM Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Mackenzie Hughes Cam Davis
10:50 AM Tee No. 1 Nico Echavarria Jim Herman Richy Werenski
10:50 AM Tee No. 10 Stewart Cink Brendon Todd Lanto Griffin
11:01 AM Tee No. 1 Martin Trainer Kevin Streelman Stephan Jaeger
11:01 AM Tee No. 10 Jimmy Walker Doug Ghim Dylan Wu
11:12 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Knox Zac Blair Kramer Hickok
11:12 AM Tee No. 10 Eric Cole Taylor Montgomery Davis Thompson
11:23 AM Tee No. 1 Ted Potter, Jr. Chesson Hadley Justin Suh
11:23 AM Tee No. 10 Cameron Percy Robby Shelton Vince Whaley
11:34 AM Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Brice Garnett Ben Crane
11:34 AM Tee No. 10 Adam Long Sam Ryder Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:45 AM Tee No. 1 S.Y. Noh Nick Watney Harry Higgs
11:45 AM Tee No. 10 James Hahn Mark Hubbard Justin Lower
11:56 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Harrington Tano Goya Kyle Westmoreland
11:56 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Gligic Augusto Núñez Brent Grant
12:07 PM Tee No. 1 Tom Johnson Cyril Bouniol Jacob Bergeron
12:07 PM Tee No. 10 Devon Bling Blake Hathcoat Chase Sienkiewicz
3:05 PM Tee No. 1 Sean O'Hair Beau Hossler Carson Young
3:05 PM Tee No. 10 Arjun Atwal Derek Lamely Paul Haley II
3:16 PM Tee No. 1 Ricky Barnes Kevin Yu Harrison Endycott
3:16 PM Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Wesley Bryan D.A. Points
3:27 PM Tee No. 1 Kevin Chappell Will Gordon Tyson Alexander
3:27 PM Tee No. 10 Ryan Palmer D.J. Trahan David Lipsky
3:38 PM Tee No. 1 Max Homa Cameron Champ Joel Dahmen
3:38 PM Tee No. 10 Erik van Rooyen Garrick Higgo Brian Gay
3:49 PM Tee No. 1 Kevin Kisner Webb Simpson Matt Kuchar
3:49 PM Tee No. 10 J.J. Spaun Chad Ramey Luke List
4:00 PM Tee No. 1 K.H. Lee Andrew Putnam Zach Johnson
4:00 PM Tee No. 10 Lucas Herbert Martin Laird Andrew Landry
4:11 PM Tee No. 1 Kelly Kraft Doc Redman Andrew Novak
4:11 PM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Hank Lebioda S.H. Kim
4:22 PM Tee No. 1 Chris Stroud Kyle Stanley Scott Brown
4:22 PM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Jason Dufner Henrik Norlander
4:33 PM Tee No. 1 C.T. Pan Jonathan Byrd Greyson Sigg
4:33 PM Tee No. 10 Scott Piercy Ryan Moore Kevin Stadler
4:44 PM Tee No. 1 Ryan Armour Cody Gribble Charley Hoffman
4:44 PM Tee No. 10 Ben Martin Sangmoon Bae Derek Ernst
4:55 PM Tee No. 1 Satoshi Kodaira Alex Noren Matti Schmid
4:55 PM Tee No. 10 Matt NeSmith Sam Stevens Austin Smotherman
5:06 PM Tee No. 1 Carl Yuan Trevor Cone Kevin Roy
5:06 PM Tee No. 10 Brandon Matthews Trevor Werbylo Ryan Gerard
5:17 PM Tee No. 1 Peter Kuest Henry Chung Morgan Deneen
5:17 PM Tee No. 10 Hayden Springer Fred Biondi Preston Summerhays

