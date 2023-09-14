Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Fortinet Championship

The Fortinet Championship continues into Friday for Round 2. After 36 holes wrap up at the Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California, there will be a cut heading into the weekend. Max Homa and Justin Thomas are competing in the Fortinet ahead of their trip to Italy for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks. Homa, who won the Fortinet in 2022, is the favorite to win, set at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Friday.