Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Fortinet Championship

The Fortinet Championship continues into Friday for Round 2. After 36 holes wrap up at the Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California, there will be a cut heading into the weekend. Max Homa and Justin Thomas are competing in the Fortinet ahead of their trip to Italy for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks. Homa, who won the Fortinet in 2022, is the favorite to win, set at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Friday.
2023 Fortinet Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|William McGirt
|Brian Stuard
|Max McGreevy
|9:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Callum Tarren
|MJ Daffue
|10:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Tommy Gainey
|Matthias Schwab
|Harry Hall
|10:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Austin Eckroat
|Zecheng Dou
|10:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sung Kang
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Taylor
|10:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Greg Chalmers
|Geoff Ogilvy
|10:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Robert Streb
|J.B. Holmes
|Troy Merritt
|10:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Akshay Bhatia
|Justin Thomas
|Sahith Theegala
|10:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Tyler Duncan
|Scott Stallings
|10:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Cam Davis
|10:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Jim Herman
|Richy Werenski
|10:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Stewart Cink
|Brendon Todd
|Lanto Griffin
|11:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Streelman
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|Doug Ghim
|Dylan Wu
|11:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Zac Blair
|Kramer Hickok
|11:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Taylor Montgomery
|Davis Thompson
|11:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Chesson Hadley
|Justin Suh
|11:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Percy
|Robby Shelton
|Vince Whaley
|11:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Brice Garnett
|Ben Crane
|11:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Sam Ryder
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|S.Y. Noh
|Nick Watney
|Harry Higgs
|11:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Mark Hubbard
|Justin Lower
|11:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Tano Goya
|Kyle Westmoreland
|11:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Augusto Núñez
|Brent Grant
|12:07 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Johnson
|Cyril Bouniol
|Jacob Bergeron
|12:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Devon Bling
|Blake Hathcoat
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|3:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sean O'Hair
|Beau Hossler
|Carson Young
|3:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Arjun Atwal
|Derek Lamely
|Paul Haley II
|3:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ricky Barnes
|Kevin Yu
|Harrison Endycott
|3:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Wesley Bryan
|D.A. Points
|3:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Will Gordon
|Tyson Alexander
|3:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|D.J. Trahan
|David Lipsky
|3:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Cameron Champ
|Joel Dahmen
|3:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Garrick Higgo
|Brian Gay
|3:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Kisner
|Webb Simpson
|Matt Kuchar
|3:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Chad Ramey
|Luke List
|4:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Andrew Putnam
|Zach Johnson
|4:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Herbert
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|4:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kelly Kraft
|Doc Redman
|Andrew Novak
|4:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Hank Lebioda
|S.H. Kim
|4:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Stroud
|Kyle Stanley
|Scott Brown
|4:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Jason Dufner
|Henrik Norlander
|4:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Jonathan Byrd
|Greyson Sigg
|4:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Ryan Moore
|Kevin Stadler
|4:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Cody Gribble
|Charley Hoffman
|4:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Sangmoon Bae
|Derek Ernst
|4:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Alex Noren
|Matti Schmid
|4:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt NeSmith
|Sam Stevens
|Austin Smotherman
|5:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Carl Yuan
|Trevor Cone
|Kevin Roy
|5:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Matthews
|Trevor Werbylo
|Ryan Gerard
|5:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Kuest
|Henry Chung
|Morgan Deneen
|5:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Hayden Springer
|Fred Biondi
|Preston Summerhays