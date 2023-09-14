Navy vs. Memphis picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The Navy Midshipmen (1-1, 0-0 AAC) take on the Memphis Tigers (2-0, 0-0 AAC) in Week 3 of the college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 14. Memphis enters as a home favorite in the conference matchup.
Navy started off the season — its first under head coach Brian Newberry — on a rough note. They fell 42-3 against Notre Dame in Dublin, adding up just 169 total yards of offense and converting just four of 14 third downs. They bounced back with a 24-0 win over Wagner in Week 2. Quarterback Tai Lavatai passed for 161 yards and rushed for another 65 in the win. Navy continues to run the pass-averse triple option offense.
Memphis defeated Bethune-Cookman to start the season, and followed that up with a win over Arkansas State. They have outscored their opponents 93-17 over their first two games. Seth Henigan has been solid at quarterback, though he threw two interceptions in the season opener. He has a completion rate of 73.6%. Sutton Smith and Blake Watson have led the Tigers’ run game thus far.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Navy: 108 overall, 124 offense, 83 defense
Memphis: 38 overall, 27 offense, 54 defense
Injury update
Navy
QB Tedros Gleaton - Questionable (academics)
C Lirion Murtezi - Questionable (undisclosed)
Memphis
N/A
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
Navy: 0-2 ATS
Memphis: 1-1 ATS
Total in 2023
Navy: Over 0-2
Memphis: Over 1-1
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Memphis -14
Total: 46.5
Moneyline: Memphis -625, Navy +455
Weather
72°F, Mostly clear, 0% chance precipitation, 6 MPH winds
The Pick
Memphis -14
Memphis hasn’t had a real challenge yet this season, and I hate to say it, but they still won’t have had one after Week 3. This Navy team is very much in a developmental rebuilding year with a new head coach, and while the Tigers aren’t Notre Dame, we can expect something of a similar result for Navy at the end of this game. Memphis should be able to significantly outscore the Midshipmen here.