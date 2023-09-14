Navy vs. Memphis picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The Navy Midshipmen (1-1, 0-0 AAC) take on the Memphis Tigers (2-0, 0-0 AAC) in Week 3 of the college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 14. Memphis enters as a home favorite in the conference matchup.

Navy started off the season — its first under head coach Brian Newberry — on a rough note. They fell 42-3 against Notre Dame in Dublin, adding up just 169 total yards of offense and converting just four of 14 third downs. They bounced back with a 24-0 win over Wagner in Week 2. Quarterback Tai Lavatai passed for 161 yards and rushed for another 65 in the win. Navy continues to run the pass-averse triple option offense.

Memphis defeated Bethune-Cookman to start the season, and followed that up with a win over Arkansas State. They have outscored their opponents 93-17 over their first two games. Seth Henigan has been solid at quarterback, though he threw two interceptions in the season opener. He has a completion rate of 73.6%. Sutton Smith and Blake Watson have led the Tigers’ run game thus far.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Navy: 108 overall, 124 offense, 83 defense

Memphis: 38 overall, 27 offense, 54 defense

Injury update

Navy

QB Tedros Gleaton - Questionable (academics)

C Lirion Murtezi - Questionable (undisclosed)

Memphis

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Navy: 0-2 ATS

Memphis: 1-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Navy: Over 0-2

Memphis: Over 1-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Memphis -14

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Memphis -625, Navy +455

Weather

72°F, Mostly clear, 0% chance precipitation, 6 MPH winds

The Pick

Memphis -14

Memphis hasn’t had a real challenge yet this season, and I hate to say it, but they still won’t have had one after Week 3. This Navy team is very much in a developmental rebuilding year with a new head coach, and while the Tigers aren’t Notre Dame, we can expect something of a similar result for Navy at the end of this game. Memphis should be able to significantly outscore the Midshipmen here.