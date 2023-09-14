Navy vs. Memphis: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

Week 3 of the 2023 college footbalSl season kicks off with an American Athletic Conference matchup between the Memphis Tigers (2-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Tigers come into this game feeling good about their team, winning big over Bethune Cookman in Week 1 and then decimating their first FBS opponents, Arkansas State, 37-3 to improve to 2-0. Quarterback Seth Henigan has looked solid, tossing for 573 yards and four TDs so far this season, but the Midshipmen will likely be the toughest defense he’s seen so far.

Navy rolls into this matchup off the back of its first win in 2023, a 24-0 win over FCS Wagner. They got smoked in Week 0 in Ireland against Notre Dame though so there are some serious questions about how good this team really is. Memphis will be the first team from the normal tier of college football, unlike the lower tier FCS or the elite of the elite that the Fighting Irish are.

The Tigers have won four straight matchups against Navy. The last time the Midshipmen took down the Tigers was 2018.

Navy vs. Memphis

Date: Thursday, September 14

Start time: 7:30pm

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Memphis -14

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Memphis -625, Navy +455