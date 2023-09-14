Here’s how the public is betting Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 in their home opener after reaching the Super Bowl last season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly and the game is streaming on Prime Video.

Below we’ll go over the betting splits on DraftKings Sportsbook with some analysis.

Thursday Night Football betting splits

Vikings vs. Eagles

Eagles -6.5

The Eagles are the favorites on the spread by just under a touchdown. We’re seeing 78% of the handle and 68% of the bets on the Eagles to cover the spread on the short week. Generally on Thursday Night Football, we favor the home team and the under. The Eagles escaped a tough road game in New England in Week 1 against the Pats. Minnesota was upset by the Bucs last week. These teams feels closer than 6.5 points but given the recency bias, the money is flooding in on Philly.

My lean is on the Vikings. Starting the season 0-2 is usually a mark of death for teams looking to make the playoffs. So at the least we should see a big response from Minny in this one. The Eagles may pull it off but the game could be close. Similar to last week. Plus, the Eagles running game is hurting with Kenneth Gainwell out.

Over/Under: 49

So we’ve got 59% of the handle and 54% of the bets coming in on the over. Like I said, the under usually is the play on TNF given teams are on a short week. This is early in the season, though. Plus, the Vikings are allergic to defense. Really, it feels like both teams are going to have no choice but to throw the ball a lot tonight. I think that favors the Eagles. Philly can build a lead and lean on the defense, which was great against the run in Week 1.

My lean is on the under. We’re seeing some more handle come in on the under, which could increase as the day goes on. I think the Eagles defense can hold the Vikings in check and we’ll see a better response from Minnesota on that side of the ball. This feels like a 24-21 or 27-21 type of game.

Moneyline

Eagles -258, Vikings +210

The splits are split. We’ve got 54% of the handle on the Vikings ML and 58% of the bets on Eagles ML. It feels like the sharp money is on the Vikings to win the game. Like we said above, these two teams are closer than this line suggests. It’s a tough road game for Minnesota but this is also a team that finished 13-4 last season to win the NFC North. The Eagles were heavy favorites against the Patriots in Week 1 and barely got out of that game 25-20. It pains me to say, but it feels like there’s just better value on the Vikings tonight.