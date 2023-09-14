Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 action. The Vikings are coming off a narrow 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Eagles opened their season with a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots. Let’s take a closer look at all you need to know for Thursday night’s action.

Thursday Night Football: Week 2

Vikings vs. Eagles

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Eagles -7, total 48.5

Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are seven-point favorites to get the victory at home over the Vikings as they head into Week 2. Philadelphia took a 16-0 lead over the Patriots in Week 1 before Bill Belichick’s side mounted somewhat of a comeback, but ultimately the Eagles hung on for the 25-20 win. Hurts completed 22-of-33 for just 170 yards and a single touchdown, turning in just 12.5 fantasy points on the day.

Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins had a better showing in Week 1, throwing 33-of-44 for 344 yards and two touchdowns. While his stats were decent, he got into some turnover trouble as he threw one interception and lost two fumbles on the day. Still, he turned in 17.5 fantasy points to finish as the QB9 on the week.

While Philly’s offense struggled in their season opener, look for them to bounce back and put in a more complete performance at home against the Vikings in Week 2.