How to watch the UNOH 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. We go over how you can watch the UNOH 200.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR kicks off its fall Bristol weekend with the Truck Series opening the second round of its playoffs. The playoff field opened with ten drivers and three races helped cut that group to eight. This group will run three races at Bristol, Talladega, and Homestead-Miami before reaching its championship race in Phoenix.

The Truck series will run the UNOH 200 at Bristol and has a busy Thursday. Qualifying gets underway at 4:35 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop for the race at 9 p.m. FS2 is broadcasting qualifying and FS1 will air the race. If you have a cable log-in, you can access a live stream at Fox Sports Live and Fox Sports app. If not, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Ty Majeski heads into the race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is the defending race winner and won one of the three races in the first round of the playoffs. He’s +280 to repeat as race winner and is followed by Zane Smith (+450), Corey Heim (+500), and Grant Enfinger and Carson Hocevar (both +550). Enfinger and Christian Eckes each claimed a first-round victory alongside Majeski.

How to watch the UNOH 200

Date: Thursday, September 14
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Starting lineup

2023 UNOH 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 TBD 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Carson Kvapil 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Greg Van Alst 20
16 Stephen Mallozzi 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Bayley Currey 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Danny Bohn 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Conner Jones 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

