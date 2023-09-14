How to watch the UNOH 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

NASCAR kicks off its fall Bristol weekend with the Truck Series opening the second round of its playoffs. The playoff field opened with ten drivers and three races helped cut that group to eight. This group will run three races at Bristol, Talladega, and Homestead-Miami before reaching its championship race in Phoenix.

The Truck series will run the UNOH 200 at Bristol and has a busy Thursday. Qualifying gets underway at 4:35 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop for the race at 9 p.m. FS2 is broadcasting qualifying and FS1 will air the race. If you have a cable log-in, you can access a live stream at Fox Sports Live and Fox Sports app. If not, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Ty Majeski heads into the race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is the defending race winner and won one of the three races in the first round of the playoffs. He’s +280 to repeat as race winner and is followed by Zane Smith (+450), Corey Heim (+500), and Grant Enfinger and Carson Hocevar (both +550). Enfinger and Christian Eckes each claimed a first-round victory alongside Majeski.

How to watch the UNOH 200

Date: Thursday, September 14

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Starting lineup