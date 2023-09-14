NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for UNOH 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR is at Bristol Motor Speedway this week, and the schedule opens with Truck Series action on Thursday. The trucks are headed into the second round of the playoffs with eight drivers remaining. The three-race round begins on Thursday with the UNOH 200, airing on FS1.

The race is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and that will be preceded by practice and qualifying in the afternoon. Practice runs at 4 p.m. and qualifying runs at 4:35 p.m., with both airing on FS2. If you are unable to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates as the starting lineup is settled.

Qualifying will run approximately 45 minutes and see each driver get two laps to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the slowest driver will start in the back of the pack, and the rest of the field will fill out the starting lineup in between them.

Defending race winner enters qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +280 odds to repeat and is followed by Zane Smith at +450.

Here is the full field for Thursday’s UNOH 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.