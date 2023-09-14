 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for UNOH 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of of pit road during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is at Bristol Motor Speedway this week, and the schedule opens with Truck Series action on Thursday. The trucks are headed into the second round of the playoffs with eight drivers remaining. The three-race round begins on Thursday with the UNOH 200, airing on FS1.

The race is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and that will be preceded by practice and qualifying in the afternoon. Practice runs at 4 p.m. and qualifying runs at 4:35 p.m., with both airing on FS2. If you are unable to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates as the starting lineup is settled.

Qualifying will run approximately 45 minutes and see each driver get two laps to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the slowest driver will start in the back of the pack, and the rest of the field will fill out the starting lineup in between them.

Defending race winner enters qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +280 odds to repeat and is followed by Zane Smith at +450.

Here is the full field for Thursday’s UNOH 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 UNOH 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 TBD 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Carson Kvapil 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Greg Van Alst 20
16 Stephen Mallozzi 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Bayley Currey 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Danny Bohn 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Conner Jones 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Network