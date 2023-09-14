How to watch NASCAR qualifying for UNOH 200 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series opens the second round of its playoffs with eight drivers competing at Bristol Motor Speedway to advance to the championship race. The UNOH 200 and practice and qualifying for the race are running on Thursday this week, marking the first of three races in the round of 8.

Practice and qualifying will air on FS2 while the race will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the events, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2 and FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying gets started at 4:35 p.m. ET and will last approximately 45 minutes. It will feature single truck, 2-lap qualifying, which means every driver gets two laps to put together their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the second fastest will also be on the front row. The slowest driver starts at the back of the pack and the rest of the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying time.

Ty Majeski enters qualifying as the defending race winner and favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +280 odds to win and is followed by Zane Smith at +450, and Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, and Carson Hocevar at +550.

How to watch qualifying for the UNOH 200

Date: Thursday, September 14

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list