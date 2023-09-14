 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for UNOH 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s UNOH 200 qualifying on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of of pit road during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series opens the second round of its playoffs with eight drivers competing at Bristol Motor Speedway to advance to the championship race. The UNOH 200 and practice and qualifying for the race are running on Thursday this week, marking the first of three races in the round of 8.

Practice and qualifying will air on FS2 while the race will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the events, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2 and FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying gets started at 4:35 p.m. ET and will last approximately 45 minutes. It will feature single truck, 2-lap qualifying, which means every driver gets two laps to put together their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the second fastest will also be on the front row. The slowest driver starts at the back of the pack and the rest of the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying time.

Ty Majeski enters qualifying as the defending race winner and favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +280 odds to win and is followed by Zane Smith at +450, and Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, and Carson Hocevar at +550.

How to watch qualifying for the UNOH 200

Date: Thursday, September 14
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 UNOH 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 TBD 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Carson Kvapil 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Greg Van Alst 20
16 Stephen Mallozzi 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Bayley Currey 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Danny Bohn 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Conner Jones 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

