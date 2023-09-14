F1 schedule: Singapore Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One is back in action this weekend, featuring the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 17. Before the main event, catch all the action in practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s first practice session is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. ET with the second session starting at 9 a.m. ET. Saturday’s action begins with the third practice session at 5:30 a.m. ET, and qualifying will follow at 9 a.m. ET. Finally, Sunday’s main event is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET.

All events will broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has won 10 races in a row this season, which broke the F1 record. It’s no surprise that he’s favored to win the Singapore GP with -450 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next in line with +1000 odds to win. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso all follow with +1800 odds to finish atop the podium.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Singapore Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, Sept. 15

5:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, Sept. 16

5:30 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, Sept. 17

8:00 a.m. ET — Singapore Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN