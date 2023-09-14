D’Andre Swift has two TDs vultured by Jalen Hurts in Week 2 vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Eagles offense is lacking an identity as quarterback Jalen Hurts can’t find DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown downfield from the defensive scheme from Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

This is forcing Philly to run the ball. Swift feels like the person in the group project who did all the work and, unfortunately, gets the same grade as his partner (Hurts), who didn’t do anything. Swift got the starting nod in the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell sidelined with a rib injury. He is playing well tallying 74 yards on 14 carries. The Eagles have driven down the field on Swift’s back and then when they are at the goal line, Hurts has punched it in for the score.

The good news for fantasy managers who roster Swift is that he has played well with his workload. You can’t help but be upset that he is getting stopped on the six-inch line only for Hurts to come in and punch the ball in for all the glory.