Campbell: Lions planning to give rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs more touches going forward

The Detroit Lions are looking to get RB Jahmyr Gibbs more involved as the season progresses. We go over how this might impact fantasy for Week 2 and beyond.

By Teddy Ricketson

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions kicked off the 2023 NFL season with an upset victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. While plenty of excitement surrounded the victory, it also marked the debut of rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so he was expected to hit the ground running.

It came as a bit of a shock that when the game ended, Gibbs had only played 19 snaps. He wasn’t hurt and didn’t play overtly poorly, but yet he was greatly out-snapped by RB David Montgomery. The veteran logged 55 snaps and finished with 21 carries, compared to Gibbs’ seven carries and two receptions.

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media in the postgame, and while he was elated at the victory, he provided some insight into the backfield. With their game being the first one of the season, Campbell wanted to make sure that he eased his team into the new year and to give the rookies time to “get a feel for what it’s going to be like” and to “get them a feel for it.”

Now that Week 1 is in the rearview, Campbell outright said that Gibbs will begin to get more touches. His first chance to see an increased workload will come on Sunday as he and the Lions face the Seattle Seahawks.

