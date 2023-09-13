Will Eagles RB Rashaad Penny be active for Week 2 vs. Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 2 with a short week and a Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings at home. Week 1 was an interesting one for the RB group in Philly. We saw the Eagles bring in RB Rashaad Penny this offseason as well RB D’Andre Swift in a trade with the Lions. Miles Sanders was let go but Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are both in the mix.

Penny was deemed inactive in Week 1 vs. the New England Patriots, a healthy scratch. Swift played snaps but it was Gainwell who dominated the backfield touches. Scott was also in the mix. But things could get more iffy in Week 2 on TNF. Gainwell has already been ruled out vs. the Vikings. So what does that mean for Penny? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy football update: Eagles RB Rashaad Penny TNF status

Sept. 13 — As of Wednesday evening, the expectation is for Penny to be active against the Vikings on TNF. That would mean Penny will be paired with Swift in the backfield, though Scott should also see a few carries and targets. Scott could have a bigger role if Swift and/or Penny don’t play up to par. It should be Swift leading things given Penny was a healthy scratch in Week 1. It’s tough to trust Penny and Scott given the situation but each could return some value.