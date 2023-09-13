Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston Red Sox’ nightmare second-half swoon got even worse ahead of Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees, as closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the COVID IL following a reported positive test. Per league rules, he’ll have to remain on the COVID list for at least seven days before he’s eligible to return to the active roster.

Kenley Jansen is placed on the COVID-IL, he’ll be out for at least seven days per the new rules — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 13, 2023

Jansen was removed from yesterday’s nightcap with what the team at the time referred to as dizziness — although given this diagnosis it seems fairly likely that the righty was already sick, raising the possibility of an outbreak in Boston’s clubhouse. The 35-year-old had already been dealing with a recurring leg issue and has struggled mightily so far this month, with a whopping 22.50 ERA over four appearances.

In his absence, an already-sketchy Boston bullpen gets even thinner. The Red Sox have a 5.83 bullpen ERA since the start of August, fourth-worst in the Majors, leaving Alex Cora without a ton of reliable options to turn to beyond Chris Martin and Josh Winckowski. Martin handled ninth-inning duties when Jansen missed a few days last month with a hamstring injury, and he’ll likely fill in as Boston’s closer over the next week or so.

The Sox have lost six of seven and 12 of their last 17 overall, all but playing themselves out of the AL Wild Card race. They enter Tuesday at 73-72, tied with the Yankees for last place in the AL East and a full seven games behind the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final playoff spot.