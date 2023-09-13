Rangers SP Max Scherzer ‘unlikely’ to pitch again this season due to shoulder strain

The Texas Rangers’ nightmare second half went from bad to worse on Wednesday, as GM Chris Young told reporters that ace Max Scherzer is out for the remainder of the regular season and “unlikely” to pitch in the playoffs should the team make it that far. Scherzer made an early exit from his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and further testing revealed a strain of the teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder.

Scherzer is just the latest high-profile arm to suffer a teres major strain this season. Scherzer’s former teammate, Justin Verlander, received the same diagnosis in late March and didn’t appear in a Major League game until early May; Guardians righty Triston McKenzie, meanwhile, missed even more time, not appearing in a game this season until early June. That sort of timeline — anywhere from six to 10 weeks — would put even the most aggressive estimates for Scherzer’s return at some time in mid-to-late October, likely keeping him out until the ALCS at the absolute earliest.

This isn’t the first injury scare the 39-year-old has had this year, but despite that previous shoulder discomfort — and despite what Mets fans may tell you, very loudly — Scherzer has pitched pretty well this year (if not quite up to his typical Hall of Fame standards). The righty has been especially good since coming to Texas ahead of last month’s trade deadline, posting a 3.20 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 45 innings over eight starts.

Unfortunately, Texas has sunk like a stone anyway, with an 8-15 record since August 16 that has them entering play on Wednesday just a half-game up on the Mariners and Blue Jays in a fierce battle for the final two AL Wild Card spots (not to mention the AL West title). A teamwide offensive slump is certainly a big part of the reason for the team’s late-summer swoon, but so too is a rotation that’s been beset by a rash of injuries. The Rangers are already without Jacob deGrom for the year, and Nathan Eovaldi is still slowly making his return from a forearm injury that’s held him out for much of the second half.

Without Scherzer, things get even sketchier: Even if Eovaldi is able to stay healthy and built back up to a starter’s workload by the time October rolls around — and assuming Texas actually makes it to October — the team will still be relying on Jordan Montgomery and Jon Gray early in a potential postseason series. Past that, options include Andrew Heaney (4.10 ERA), Martin Perez (4.74 ERA) and Dane Dunning (5.55 ERA in 11 second-half starts). It would be one thing if the Rangers will still scoring runs at a historic rate, but they’ve been far more pedestrian at the plate over the last few weeks.

This also raises some uncertainty regarding Scherzer’s future. The righty not only waived his no-trade clause but also opted into his player option for next season, putting him under contract for some $43.3 million in 2024. Of course, he’ll also be turning 40 midway through 2024, and while he can clearly still be an effective Major League pitcher, it’s unclear whether his body will continue to hold up over a long regular season.