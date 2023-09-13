Who should you play in fantasy football in Week 2: Zack Moss or Deon Jackson?

The Indianapolis Colts entered this season expected Pro Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor to lead the backfield. After a roller coaster of a training camp, we find ourselves sifting through other options in Indy’s backfield — mainly Deon Jackson and Zack Moss.

Rookie RB Evan Hull was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks. Jackson led the backfield in Week 1 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moss was recovering from a broken hand but is ready to return in Week 2 vs. the Houston Texans. If you’re a manager with Moss or Jackson (or both), and need some advice on who to play, we’ve got you covered.

Fantasy football advice: Colts RBs for Week 2

Case for Jackson

He had 13 carries and 18 total touches in Week 1 vs. the Jaguars. Granted, that only translated to a whopping 28 total yards, which isn’t great. Still, Jackson finished with 51 offensive snaps, 29 routes run, six targets and 13 carries, per Pro Football Focus. Production aside, that is pretty elite volume across the board. Even with Moss back, the expectation should be that the two split snaps and touches. Jackson could end up with more carries and could still see goal-line touches, which is a plus.

Case for Moss

Jackson isn’t a very good running back. Moss has had his ups-and-downs in the NFL but posted good numbers in 2022 with the Colts and Buffalo Bills. He finished last season with 93 carries for 456 yards and a TD in 13 games (three starts). He didn’t see as much work in the passing game in 2022, but his previous two seasons in Buffalo, was effective as a receiver. Moss is simply a better all-around running back than Jackson, it’s just injuries have held him back big time early in his career.

Verdict

I think the two will split work against the Texans in Week 2. But if I had to choose which RB to play, Moss is the better option. Moss is a better athlete and Jackson has had plenty of opportunities the past few seasons to be productive and hasn’t. Jackson could see more work in the passing game but unless he breaks a few plays, Moss should be more productive and be in on most of the rushing downs.

Let’s be clear though, you don’t have to play either back. It’s a good matchup on paper but Houston has improved on defense. In PPR formats, Jackson may get receptions but fail to turn it into big yards. You could look to the waiver wire or your bench for help at RB or FLEX.