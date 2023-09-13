Should you add Allen Robinson or Calvin Austin ahead of Week 2 for fantasy football?

The Pittsburgh Steelers were boat-raced into the shoreline by the San Francisco 49ers and are looking to turn things around in Week 2 agains their rival, the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Pittsburgh will be without their WR1 Diontae Johnson, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out a month. With Johnson out for a good portion of Week 1, we saw Allen Robinson lead the team in targets and sophomore receiver Calvin Austin led the team in receptions.

George Pickens is now the No. 1 receiver by most accounts, but Austin and Robinson could have value in 12 to 14 team leagues.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2

Should you add Austin or Robinson?

Case for Austin

Austin was drafted in the fourth round in 2022, but had an injury setback with his Lisfranc and was put on season-ending I.R. He’s healthy now and put up a strong preseason, putting up a 4-93-1 receiving line and taking five punt returns for 107 yards. In Week 1 he caught all six of his targets for 37 yards, with three of those receptions were in the fourth quarter, coming after Diontae Johnson left the game.

Austin is a playmaker, as seen by his punt return ability in preseason. The team had absolutely no room against the 49ers stout defense, but they should at least be a bit more prepared for the Browns on Monday night.

Case for Robinson

Robinson is the veteran of the group who has lost a step, but is a savvy route runner who can get open underneath. That showed in Week 1 as QB Kenny Pickett looked to him underneath against a good 49ers pass rush. He ended up catching 5-of-8 targets for 64 yards, leading the team in both targets and receiving yards.

Verdict

Both players have a chance to be useful PPR plays, but Austin is the more exciting prospect of the two. Robinson has a better floor, while Austin has the better upside. In this case, Robinson’s floor isn’t high enough for me, making Austin the pick.