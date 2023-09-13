Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, September 13

The San Diego Padres (68-78) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) in the final game of their three-game divisional series on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. San Diego will start Blake Snell (13-9, 2.52 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 0.86 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. San Diego will be off Thursday but then will stay on the road for a three-game weekend series against the Oakland Athletics. Los Angeles will also be off on Thursday but will hit the road for a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting Friday.

Padres-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, September 13

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Yu Darvish (elbow), SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), RP Steven Wilson (hip), 1B Jake Cronenworth (wrist)

Dodgers

Out: RP Joe Kelly (forearm/elbow)

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell vs. Ryan Pepiot

Snell will make his 30th start of the season on Wednesday. He has won three consecutive games and has greatly turned around his season to become one of the best pitchers for the Padres. This will be the fourth time he has faced Los Angeles this season. So far, Snell has allowed seven earned runs on nine hits over 15 innings against the Dodgers.

Pepiot will take the mound for the fifth time this season, making his third start. He was dominant when he took on the Miami Marlins his last time out. Pepiot threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out three.

Over/Under pick

Each game of this series has had at least 13 runs scored. The batting orders are taking turns in their production, but Los Angeles has scored at least six runs in six straight games. The Padres put up 11 runs in the series’ first game, but only mustered two on Tuesday. Even with a scary-looking pitching matchup, I’m siding with the lineups and taking the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Snell is a tough matchup for the Dodgers, but they are really tough to slow down. Even when they lost on Monday they still scored eight runs. If Los Angeles can get to Snell early, they should take the win off another strong start from Pepiot.

Pick: Dodgers