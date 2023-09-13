Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Brewers on Wednesday, September 13

The Miami Marlins (74-71) and the Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) will play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Miami will start southpaw Braxton Garrett (8-6, 3.82 ERA), while Milwaukee counters with Trevor Megill (1-0, 3.38).

The Brewers are the -118 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Marlins are the narrow -102 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Marlins-Brewers picks: Wednesday, September 13

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SP Sandy Alcantara (forearm), DH Jorge Soler (oblique), OF Avisail Garcia (hamstring)

Brewers

Day-to-day: SP Corbin Burnes (ankle), 1B/OF Mark Canha (wrist), OF Christian Yelich (back)

Out: SP Adrian Houser (elbow), RF Blake Perkins (oblique), DH Jesse Winker (quadricep/back)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Trevor Megill

Garrett will make his 29th appearance and 28th start of the season. He struggled against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing, but mainly with his pitch count. Garrett only allowed one earned run on three hits but threw 91 pitches in 3.2 innings. He struck out four and walked three while taking his sixth loss.

Megill will take the mound for the 27th time this season but will make his first career start. He has pitched extremely well this month, allowing just one earned run on three hits in 4.1 innings. The lone run was a solo shot on September 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Megill has struck out nine batters and only walked one this month with two holds and one blown save.

Over/Under pick

The Marlins lineup has gone ice cold in this series, tallying only one run over the first two games. The Brew Crew tallied three runs in Wednesday’s victory. They have now scored at least three runs in seven consecutive games. This will likely be a bullpen day for Milwaukee, but we should still see the over hit.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

After a strong start to the month, Miami has now lost back-to-back games and three of its last four. Milwaukee has won four of its last five games. Garrett’s control issues over three of his recent starts are concerning for this game. Even with the injuries in the lineup, I think the Brewers win Wednesday.

Pick: Brewers