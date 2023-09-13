Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Mariners on Wednesday, September 13

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park. Andrew Wantz (1-0, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Luis Castillo (12-7, 3.08) will pitch for the Mariners.

Seattle enters are -310 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +250. The total is set at 7.5.

Angels-Mariners picks: Wednesday, September 13

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: 3B Mike Moustakas (wrist), OF Mickey Moniak (back), DH Shohei Ohtani (oblique)

Out: 1B CJ Cron (back), OF Mike Trout (hand), IF/OF Luis Rengifo (bicep), RHP Jaime Barria (hamstring)

Mariners

Out: C Tom Murphy (thumb), C Brian O’Keefe (paternity)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Wantz vs. Luis Castillo

Wantz has mostly been a reliever this season, and likely won’t last on the mound for longer than two innings. This will be a bullpen game for the Angels. Their bullpen’s ERA is 4.70, the seventh-highest in MLB.

Castillo kept the Rays runless over six innings in his most recent start, recording eight strikeouts in the win. In his latest home start, he kept the Royals runless over seven innings. Castillo has pitched against the Angels three times this season — over 17.2 innings on the mound facing Los Angeles, he has allowed 10 earned runs, including seven in their most recent matchup.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 13 and 8. The Mariners’ lineup should have plenty of momentum after successfully completing a shutout yesterday as they face the Angels bullpen. L.A. is missing some of their biggest hitters in this game.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels won the first game of the series, 8-5, and the Mariners took the second, 8-0. Castillo has struggled against the Angels before, but with Ohtani questionable and Trout and Rengifo out, he will be facing a much easier batting lineup than usual. With the Angels trotting out their bullpen on the road, I think the Mariners will be able to take the series here.

Pick: Mariners -310