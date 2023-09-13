Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Rockies on Wednesday, September 13

The Chicago Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET from Coors Field. Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.27 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs, and Ty Blach (2-1, 4.58) will pitch for the Rockies.

Chicago enters as -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Colorado coming in at +145. The total is set at 12.

Cubs-Rockies picks: Wednesday, September 13

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (ribs), RP Adbert Alzolay (forearm), 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario (back)

Rockies

Out: RP Daniel Bard (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Ty Blach

Taillon kept the Diamondbacks runless over six innings in his most recent start, recording nine strikeouts. However, in his most recent road start, he let up five earned runs in 5.2 innings against the Reds. He finished August with an ERA of 5.23 for the month over 32.2 innings.

Blach let up four runs in five innings in his latest start against the Giants, recording six strikeouts. Before that, he allowed nine hits and five earned runs in six innings at home against the Blue Jays. Blach was largely used as a reliever to start the season, but began working into the starting rotation in August.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 9 and 10. I think we will see a fairly high score again today. Taillon generally lets up more runs in away games, and Blach will certainly give up some early scores to the North Siders. The Cubs rank seventh in runs per game in MLB.

Pick: Over 12

Moneyline pick

The Cubs won the first game of the series, 5-4, and the Rockies won the second, 6-4. I’m going with the Cubs here, who have more to play for as they attempt to close the NL Central gap with the Brewers. Taillon struggles on the road at times, but is generally a more consistent pitcher than Blach has been.

Pick: Cubs -175