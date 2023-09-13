Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Twins on Wednesday, September 13

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Minnesota Twins in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from Target Field. Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.44 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays, and Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.78) will pitch for the Twins.

Tampa enters as -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Twins picks: Wednesday, September 13

Injury report

Rays

Out: OF Manuel Margot (right elbow loose bodies), RP Jason Adam (left oblique strain)

Twins

Out: INF Jorge Polanco (bereavement), 1B Joey Gallo (foot), DH Byron Buxton (knee), OF Michael Taylor (hamstring), 3B Jose Miranda (shoulder), INF/OF Nick Gordon (leg)

Starting pitchers

Taj Bradley vs. Dallas Keuchel

Bradley allowed four earned runs in 6.1 innings in his latest start against the Mariners. In his most recent road start, he allowed one earned run in five innings against the Guardians. Bradley struggled in August, ending with an ERA of 7.89 for the month over five starts.

Keuchel faced the Mets in his most recent start, letting up two earned runs in five innings and recording six strikeouts. He has pitched well at home this season — in his two home starts to wrap up August, he conceded no earned runs over 11.1 total innings on the mound at Target Field.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 11 and 5. I’m going with the over here — Bradley has let up run after run in the past month, and the Twins should be able to take advantage of this. Tampa Bay sits in the top five in MLB in runs per game and Keuchel is due for some regression.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays won the first game of the series, 7-4, and the Twins won the second, 3-2. I’m going with the home team to take the series. Bradley has struggled on the road, while Keuchel looks solid at home this season. The Twins’ offense has had its ups and downs lately, but this homestand is a good opportunity to solidify their status atop the AL Central.

Pick: Twins +110