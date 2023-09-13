Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, September 13

We’ve got a full 15-game schedule of baseball on tap Wednesday, but a handful of matinee starts mean that things will be a bit trickier for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features just seven games, with action getting underway at 7:07 p.m. ET. With more limited options to choose from, we’re here to help you build your squad with three of our favorite stacks of the day.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, September 13

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

Bo Bichette ($5,300)

Davis Schneider ($5,200)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,000)

George Springer ($4,800)

Rangers lefty Jordan Montgomery simply hasn’t had it of late, with 14 earned runs and 19 hits allowed over 14.2 innings across his last three starts. Things don’t get any easier tonight, as he’ll take on a righty-heavy Blue Jays lineup that’s slashing a robust .309/.382/.490 as a team against southpaws over the last three weeks. Bichette is finally back healthy and has torched Montgomery in his career (6-for-14 with two homers lifetime), while Springer has a .985 OPS over his last 10 games. The rookie Schneider continue to be a revelation, especially against lefties, with a homer against left-handed Hyun-Jin Ryu last night running his numbers with the platoon advantage to .364/.512/.970 with six homers in 43 plate appearances.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Rafael Devers ($5,300)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,600)

Alex Verdugo ($4,400)

Triston Casas ($4,300)

After mustering just three combined runs in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday, the Red Sox should come out desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive on Wednesday night. This Boston offense has been far better at Fenway Park than on the road, and they match up well with Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt — who’s allowed a .302/.371/.504 line to left-handed hitters this year. Devers has torched Schmidt in his career, with four hits, a homer, a double and a walk in 11 plate appearances, while Casas has also taken Schmidt deep and has a .942 OPS over his last 10 games.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

Ketel Marte ($4,800)

Christian Walker ($4,600)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($3,700)

Tommy Pham ($3,600)

Joey Lucchesi has made one Major League start for the Mets since May, firing 5.2 scoreless innings against the Cardinals back in mid-August. That was a pretty misleading effort, though: For the year, Lucchesi’s expected ERA (5.99) is nearly two and a half runs higher than his actual mark (3.54), and he’s pitched to a mediocre 4.74 ERA at Triple-A this season. Marte has a 1.011 OPS over his last 10 games and is slugging .503 against lefties this year, while Gurriel Jr. (hits in eight of nine, .918 OPS over his last 10) and Pham (seven hits over his last four, .938) are hitting well and get the platoon advantage.