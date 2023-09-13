Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, September 13

With just a few weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Wednesday, September 13 is equal parts promising and perilous, with big names to maybe stay away from and under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, September 13

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Schmidt bagged another quality start last time out, taming the Tigers for three runs on five hits with six Ks over 6.1 innings. That was the 24th time in 29 appearances (28 starts) this season that the righty has allowed three runs or fewer, as he’s quietly been very sturdy at the back of an otherwise messy New York rotation. The Red Sox are a more dangerous offense at Fenway Park, but Schmidt has conquered them before — heck, he just did last month, striking out eight over 5.2 innings of two-run ball — and Boston combined to score a measly three runs across both halves of yesterday’s doubleheader.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — The Giants are in the midst of a nightmarish stretch offensively, slashing just .241/.305/.380 as a team against left-handed pitching over the last two weeks, and a matchup at Oracle Park is about as friendly as it gets. Allen hasn’t been as sensational as Tanner Bibee, and his ceiling isn’t as high as Gavin Williams’, but the third Guardians rookie has had a solid season himself, with two or fewer runs allowed in five of his last seven starts and most recently holding the Angels to one run on three hits with six Ks over five innings.

Connor Phillips, Cincinnati Reds — Yes, Phillips got roughed up a bit in his first MLB start, but he flashed the big strikeout potential he’d shown in the Minors this year, punching out seven Mariners in just 4.2 innings. He throws very hard with a very sharp slider, and the Tigers at Comerica Park are a far less imposing proposition than Seattle at Great American Ball Park. The young righty put up a 13.2 K/9 between Double-A and Triple-A this season, so if you’re looking for a roll of the dice down the stretch, look no further.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, September 13.