Breaking down the top 216 flex options in Week 2 fantasy football rankings in standard leagues

We have made it through Week 1 of the NFL season. Fantasy football is back, and we have a full gamut of Week 1 injuries, breakout performances and stars turning in absolute duds. There was an entire offseason full of speculation about how players would be used, and we now have a week of games to look at and make adjustments for. With that in mind, here are our overall fantasy football flex rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Injury news to monitor

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1. This leaves Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as the likeliest players to step up. Staying with the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews missed Week 1 and needs to be monitored this week during practice.

The game script for the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints likely favors the pass for the Panthers. Wide receiver DJ Chark could be a sneaky play as Bryce Young looks for a reliable pass-catcher in a tough test.

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing on a short week, giving limited options for RB Kenneth Gainwell to recover from a minor rib injury sustained in the first game. If he can’t play, it would be some combination of D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott.

Streaming options for Week 2

Take your pick of either Los Angeles Rams receiver between Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua. Atwell brought in six of his eight targets for 119 yards. Nacua caught the eye of quarterback Matthew Stafford early and often with 15 targets. He brought in 10 of them, also for 119 yards.

DeVante Parker missed Week 1 for the New England Patriots. This allowed Kendrick Bourne to take over as one of the top receiving threats for quarterback Mac Jones. Bourne brought in six of his 11 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns. The Pats have a tough divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins this week. It could be another game where Jones has to be successful through the air which could help Bourne have another productive week.

Week 2 fantasy football standard flex rankings