Breaking down the top 225 flex options in Week 2 fantasy football rankings in PPR leagues

Week 2 of the NFL season is barreling down on us, but we have a bit more information to go on than we had in Week 1. Usage rates and game scripts are being analyzed as we speak. Will teams switch things up in Week 2, of course, but they still have all the same players and can’t deviate too much as they set in for the long season.

Injury news to monitor

Kenneth Gainwell is dealing with a ribs injury and plays on Thursday night. If he can’t go, expect D’Andre Swift to take the lead work.

Aaron Rodgers is done for the season. That means we will get Zach Wilson against the Cowboys in Week 2. Have mercy on his soul.

J.K. Dobbins suffered an Achilles injury like Rodgers and is likely done for the season. That elevates Justice Hill and Gus Edwards to share work in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Diontae Johnson is out for a while with a hamstring injury. Allen Robinson, George Pickens and Calvin Austin will be the starters in 2WR sets.

Jakobi Meyers is in concussion protocol and if he can’t go, we’d expect Hunter Renfrow to see the biggest bump in production.

There’s a good chance we get Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews back in Week 2. If they play, they are automatic starts.

Rookie RB for the Saints, Kendre Miller, is dealing with a hamstring injury, but was questionable to play last week. If he can go, he should see a decent workload after a subpar showing from Jamaal Williams.

Austin Ekeler has an ankle injury. At this point we think he’ll play, but if he can’t Joshua Kelley would be the lead back against the Titans.

Streaming options for Week 2

Zack Moss has a good chance to play in Week 2 and should be the lead back if so. He’ll face a Texans defense that lacks a deep roster on defense.

Both Gus Edwards and Justice Hill should see enough work to have flex appeal in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Week 2 fantasy football PPR flex rankings